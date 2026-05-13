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Exclusive-LinkedIn planning to lay off 5% of staff in latest tech-sector cuts, source says
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Exclusive-LinkedIn planning to lay off 5% of staff in latest tech-sector cuts, source says

Exclusive-LinkedIn planning to lay off 5% of staff in latest tech-sector cuts, source says

The LinkedIn app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 May 2026 10:22PM (Updated: 13 May 2026 10:28PM)
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SAN FRANCISCO, May 13 : LinkedIn is preparing to announce layoffs on Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a widening of technology sector cuts this year.

The Microsoft-owned social network plans to cut about 5 per cent of staff as it reorganizes teams and focuses employees on areas where its business is growing, said one of the people, on condition of anonymity.

LinkedIn's headcount is more than 17,500 full-time employees globally, its website says. Reuters was unable to determine the teams affected.

The cuts come as revenue at LinkedIn, which sells recruiting tools and subscriptions, rose 12 per cent in the just-ended quarter from a year prior, in an acceleration of growth in 2026, according to Microsoft's securities filings.

The layoff rationale was not for artificial intelligence to replace jobs at LinkedIn, one of the people told Reuters.

Source: Reuters
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