Business

Exclusive-Lundin in talks with Japanese trading houses to develop Argentina mine- CEO
Business

Exclusive-Lundin in talks with Japanese trading houses to develop Argentina mine- CEO

06 Oct 2023 01:14AM
TORONTO : Canadian-Swedish miner Lundin Mining is in talks with Japanese trading houses and large miners to offer a stake of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent in Argentina's Josemaria mine, incoming CEO Jack Lundin told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

In his first interview since being named as the CEO this week, Jack Lundin said the company is conducting risk analysis before finalizing strategic partners to help develop the Josemaria copper-gold mine. He said an announcement is expected next year. Jack Lundin starts his new role in January 2024.

The company has previously said it would cost about $3.1 billion to develop the mine.

Source: Reuters

