Exclusive-Meta employees protest against mouse tracking tech at US offices

NEW YORK, May 12 : Meta employees distributed flyers at multiple U.S. offices on Tuesday to protest against the company's recent installation of mouse-tracking software on their computers, according to photos of the pamphlets seen by Reuters.

The flyers, which appeared in meeting rooms, on vending machines and atop toilet paper dispensers at the offices, encouraged staffers to sign an online petition against the move.

"Don't want to work at the Employee Data Extraction Factory?" they asked, according to the photos seen by Reuters.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, asked for comment on the matter, pointed Reuters to an earlier comment the company had issued on the mouse-tracking technology.

"If we're building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people ​actually use them — things like mouse movements, clicking buttons, and navigating dropdown menus," it said.

The pamphlets and the petition, citing the U.S. National Labor Relations Act, said: "Workers are legally protected when they choose to organize for the improvement of working conditions."