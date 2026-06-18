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Exclusive-Meta head of product for 'AI for work' transformation is leaving company
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Exclusive-Meta head of product for 'AI for work' transformation is leaving company

Exclusive-Meta head of product for 'AI for work' transformation is leaving company

People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

18 Jun 2026 12:34AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 01:12AM)
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NEW YORK, June 17 : A Meta executive overseeing a key piece of its restructuring around AI agents is leaving the company, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Emily Dalton Smith, who has been with the Facebook owner since 2015, previously held roles as a vice president of product management and head of product for Meta's Twitter-like microblogging app Threads.

Her departure comes about two months after Meta told employees she would be leading product work to improve internal AI tooling as part of a company-wide overhaul to center AI agents in both its products and its approach to work.

Her unit, or "pod," would be focused on "the interfaces, platform components, memory systems, automations and shared product experiences that make AI useful for everyone," Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said at the time.

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That included responsibility for Metamate, Meta's main internal enterprise AI assistant.

Dalton Smith said in her announcement that she would stay on to work with Bosworth on the transition.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on her departure.

Source: Reuters
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