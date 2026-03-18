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Exclusive-Nvidia preparing Groq chips that can be sold in Chinese market, sources say
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Exclusive-Nvidia preparing Groq chips that can be sold in Chinese market, sources say

Exclusive-Nvidia preparing Groq chips that can be sold in Chinese market, sources say
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference in San Jose, California, U.S. March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Exclusive-Nvidia preparing Groq chips that can be sold in Chinese market, sources say
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
18 Mar 2026 06:51AM
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SAN JOSE, California, March 17 : Nvidia is preparing a version of its Groq artificial-intelligence chips that can be sold to the Chinese market, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Nvidia acquired Groq, an AI chip startup, late last year in a $17 billion deal and showed a new lineup of products based around its chips at its annual developer conference in San Jose, California, this week.

The move to develop a version of the chips for the Chinese market comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the company has restarted production of its H200 chips, the predecessor to its current flagship chip, after obtaining export licenses from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and purchase orders from Chinese customers.

Source: Reuters
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