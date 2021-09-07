Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil eyes US$350 million New York IPO in autumn -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil eyes US$350 million New York IPO in autumn -sources

Exclusive-Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil eyes US$350 million New York IPO in autumn -sources

FILE PHOTO: A taxi car drives by Delimobil branded vehicles amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 20, 2020. Picture taken May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

07 Sep 2021 06:54PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian car-sharing company Delimobil could raise around US$350 million in an initial public offering in the United States this autumn and has picked banks to arrange the listing, financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Three sources said the company was targeting an offering this autumn, with two of them saying Delimobil was eyeing a US$350 million listing on the New York Stock Exchange and a dual listing in Moscow. Delimobil has previously said it was looking at New York for the offering.

Delimobil, one of Russia's biggest car-sharing providers along with Yandex.Drive and others, declined to comment.

Three sources said Bank of America and Citi were among the banks picked to arrange the offering. Two sources said UBS, as well as Russia's Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital were the other banks selected.

Bank of America, Citi, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital declined to comment. UBS and Sberbank CIB did not immediately respond to requests.

VTB in July said it had purchased a 13.4per cent stake in Delimobil. In June, Delimobil said VTB's minority stake was worth US$75 million.

Delimobil, which operates a total fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles in Russia, first announced IPO plans in 2019, saying it would float a 40per cent stake. The sources did not say whether the US$350-million target for this autumn corresponded to 40per cent of the business.

In June, the company said it was planning to expand into markets in developing countries.

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov; additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us