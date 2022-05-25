Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Russian hackers are linked to new Brexit leak website, Google says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Russian hackers are linked to new Brexit leak website, Google says

Exclusive-Russian hackers are linked to new Brexit leak website, Google says
FILE PHOTO: Hands are seen on a keyboard in front of a displayed cyber code in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration
Exclusive-Russian hackers are linked to new Brexit leak website, Google says
FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) takes part in the panel discussion "Global Risk" at the 2011 The Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
25 May 2022 11:06PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 11:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON/LONDON : A new website that published leaked emails from several leading proponents of Britain's exit from the European Union is tied to Russian hackers, according to a Google cybersecurity official and the former head of UK foreign intelligence.

The website - titled "Very English Coop d'Etat" - says it has published private emails from former British spymaster Richard Dearlove, leading Brexit campaigner Gisela Stuart, pro-Brexit historian Robert Toombs, and other supporters of Britain's divorce from the EU, which was finalized in January 2020.

The site contends that they are part of a group of hardline pro-Brexit figures secretly calling the shots in the United Kingdom.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the emails, but two victims of the leak on Wednesday confirmed that they had been targeted by hackers and blamed the Russian government.

"I am well aware of a Russian operation against a Proton account which contained emails to and from me," said Dearlove, referring to the privacy-focused email service ProtonMail.

Dearlove, who led Britain's foreign spy service - known as MI6 - between 1999 and 2004, told Reuters the leaked material should be treated with caution given "the context of the present crisis in relations with Russia."

Toombs said in an email he and his colleagues were "aware of this Russian disinformation based on illegal hacking." He declined further comment. Stuart, who chaired Britain's Vote Leave campaign in 2016, did not return emails.

Shane Huntley, who directs Google's Threat Analysis Group, told Reuters that the "English Coop" website was linked to what the Alphabet Inc-owned company knew as "Cold River," a Russia-based hacking group.

"We're able to see that through technical indicators," Huntley said.

Huntley said that the entire operation – from Cold River's hacking attempts to publicizing the leaks – had "clear technical links" between one another.

The Russian embassies in London and Washington did not return emails seeking comment.

Britain's Foreign Office, which handles media queries for MI6, declined comment. Other Brexit supporters whose emails were suspected of being disseminated on the website also did not respond to emails.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us