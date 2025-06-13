Exclusive-SBI Shinsei Bank plans to file in July to relist by year-end, sources say

TOKYO :SBI Shinsei Bank, a unit of SBI Holdings, plans to file as early as next month for a relisting on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, two people familiar with the matter said.

The bank, which is aiming to go public again by the end of the year, would follow a series of sizeable listings in Japan over the past year as companies look to capitalise on market momentum that has seen the Nikkei share average trade near record highs.

SBI Shinsei's predecessor went bankrupt in 1998 and was nationalised. It became a subsidiary of SBI Holdings in 2021 and was delisted in 2023.

The mid-sized lender is aiming for a valuation of around 1.5 trillion yen ($10.46 billion), one of the people said, around double the current value of JX Advanced Metals, which listed in March.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The final figure will depend on market conditions, and the offering size is yet to be finalised, the person added.

SBI group companies are expected to offload some of their stake in SBI Shinsei Bank in the float, one of the people said.

The bank tapped Nomura Securities and Goldman Sachs this month as joint global coordinators for the listing, and several other underwriters have been selected to join the group, the sources said.

The people declined to be identified as the information is not public.

SBI Holdings said it has maintained for some time it is considering listing SBI Shinsei Bank and that the July filing and year-end listing are not something it is aware of.

Nomura and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. SBI Shinsei Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month, SBI Holdings raised approximately 290 billion yen by issuing new shares to NTT and selling its stake in SBI Sumishin Net Bank to NTT Docomo.

The proceeds of that are intended to repay the roughly 230 billion yen in public funds injected into Shinsei Bank.

The repayment of the public funds is expected to be completed before the relisting, one of the people said.

($1 = 143.4700 yen)