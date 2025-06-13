Exclusive-SBI Shinsei plans to file in July for a year-end relisting, sources say

TOKYO :SBI Shinsei Bank, a unit of SBI Holdings, is planning on filing as early as next month to relist on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, two people familiar with the matter said.

SBI Shinsei, which is aiming to list by the end of the year, would follow a series of sizeable flotations in Japan over the past year as companies look to capitalise on market momentum that has seen the Nikkei share price average trade near record highs.

The bank is aiming for a valuation of around 1.5 trillion yen ($10.46 billion), one of the people said, almost double that of JX Advanced Metals, which listed in March.

The people declined to be identified as the information is not public.

SBI Holdings said it has maintained for some time it is considering listing SBI Shinsei Bank and that the July filing and year-end listing are not something it is aware of.

($1 = 143.4700 yen)