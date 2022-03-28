Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Sea's e-commerce arm Shopee to shut down India operations -statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Sea's e-commerce arm Shopee to shut down India operations -statement

Exclusive-Sea's e-commerce arm Shopee to shut down India operations -statement
FILE PHOTO: A signage of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, is pictured at their office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Exclusive-Sea's e-commerce arm Shopee to shut down India operations -statement
FILE PHOTO: A lanyard showing logos of Southeast Asian e-commerce and gaming group Sea Ltd is pictured at their office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
28 Mar 2022 04:16PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 04:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, said in a statement on Monday that it is closing down its India operations "in view of global market uncertainties".

The Singapore-headquartered technology group launched in India in October 2021 as part of an international push that saw it expand into Europe.

The retrenchment comes weeks after Shopee announced it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire".

After the ban, the market value of the New York-listed Southeast Asian firm dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut its holdings.

Shopee said in its statement it would work "to support local seller and buyer communities and our local team to make the process as smooth as possible".

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us