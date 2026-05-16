Exclusive-SpaceX accelerates IPO timeline, targets June 11 pricing on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, May 15 : Elon Musk's rocket and satellite maker SpaceX is planning to price its blockbuster initial public offering as early as June 11 and has picked Nasdaq as its listing venue, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

SpaceX has accelerated its IPO timeline and is now aiming to flip its prospectus public as early as next Wednesday, with a roadshow launch targeted for June 4 and a market debut as early as June 12, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The accelerated schedule pulls forward a process that had originally been planned for around late June, around Elon Musk’s birthday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. A faster-than-expected SEC review of the company’s filing partially drove the timeline forward, they added.

Reuters was first to report in March that SpaceX was leaning toward listing its shares on Nasdaq, as it sought early inclusion on the Nasdaq 100 index.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nasdaq declined to comment.