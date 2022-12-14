Logo
Business

Exclusive-Sri Lanka expects up to $8 billion more in loans, asset restructuring
Business

Exclusive-Sri Lanka expects up to $8 billion more in loans, asset restructuring

Exclusive-Sri Lanka expects up to $8 billion more in loans, asset restructuring

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Channa Kumara

14 Dec 2022 07:53PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 08:55PM)
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka is expecting loans of up to $5 billion next year from multilateral agencies besides a deal with the IMF, the foreign minister told Reuters, adding that the government could raise up to $3 billion through the restructuring of state assets.

"Apart from what we get from the IMF, we are looking at all others, the multilaterals put together another $4-$5 billion ...," Ali Sabry said in an interview on Wednesday.

"The president is interested in restructuring some of the (state) institutions, so through that if we can raise $2-$3 billion, our treasury and reserves become strengthened."

Struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, Sri Lanka reached an IMF staff-level agreement in September for a loan of $2.9 billion, which could be approved for disbursal next year.

(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

