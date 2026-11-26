HONG KONG, Nov 26 : Standard Chartered's cryptocurrency custody unit Zodia Custody suffered a security breach earlier this week that exposed some client and employee information, the unit's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The breach, detected by Zodia on Monday, resulted in some client and staff data, including names and email addresses, being leaked, Zodia Custody CEO Richard Clark said in an emailed statement.

The company's London-listed shares were up 2.6 per cent on the day.

"Based on our investigation to date, there have been no unauthorised transactions," Clark said.

The incident is a setback for the Asia- and Africa-focused lender's digital asset ambitions, coming weeks after it increased its stake in Zodia to 100 per cent as it expands its cryptocurrency business amid growing mainstream adoption of digital assets.

Zodia on Monday took offline software that allows institutional clients' systems to connect directly to its platform after detecting what Clark described as attempts to probe its systems.

The service has since been restored, and affected clients and regulators have been notified, he added.

On Tuesday, Zodia determined that an unauthorised party had accessed "limited" client information, including organisation details and, for a small number of clients and employees, a business contact name and email address, Clark said.

The breach adds to a growing list of cybersecurity incidents affecting financial institutions as hackers deploy increasingly sophisticated tools, although it is not clear whether artificial intelligence played any role in this case.