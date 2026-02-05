Exclusive-Syngenta targets up to $10 billion Hong Kong listing in 2026, sources say

ZURICH/HONG KONG, Feb 5 : Syngenta Group is targeting a Hong Kong listing that could raise as much as $10 billion this year, two sources with knowledge of the deal said, setting the Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group on course for one of the world's biggest IPOs in 2026.

Syngenta, owned by Chinese state group Sinochem, is in talks with banks about roles in the deal, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The company could float up to 20 per cent of its shares in the listing, the sources said, adding that the size and timing of the public offering was not final and could change depending on market conditions.

"We do not comment on market rumours. We will continue to assess our capital markets strategies based on market conditions and other relevant factors that are in the best interests of our shareholders," Syngenta said.

"As we have always said, we intend to return to the capital markets when the time is right."