Business

Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company posting
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu speaks at a delivery ceremony for China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles in the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

03 Jan 2023 10:22AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 10:22AM)
Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take charge of the electric carmaker’s U.S. factories as well as sales operations in North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters.

The Tesla posting showed that Zhu retained his responsibilities as Tesla's most senior executive for China and sales in the rest of Asia of Tuesday.

The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Elon Musk, with oversight for deliveries in all of its major markets and all of its production outside the still-ramping Tesla plant in Germany.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

