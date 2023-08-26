Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Tiger Global says ex-employee targets it in misinformation attacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Tiger Global says ex-employee targets it in misinformation attacks

26 Aug 2023 03:40AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2023 03:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC, known for its early bets on tech firms like Meta and Spotify, on Friday told limited partners it has been the target of a series of misinformation attacks by a former employee, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The firm was responding to a document, allegedly a draft article by The New Yorker magazine, making the rounds in recent months with damning allegations about the investment firm.

A spokesperson for the New Yorker denied any involvement.

On Friday, Tiger Global said it had reached out to its investment partners about the document which has been seen by venture capitalists, hedge funds and in media circles. The firm said the nine-page document, which discusses the firm’s investing strategy as well as alleged personal improprieties, was written by a recently terminated employee.

“These attacks are packed with lies, which we strongly believe were written and pushed by a disgruntled former employee with whom we parted ways,” Tiger Global said in its letter to investors. ”We are saddened that you, our clients, have been subjected to this as well.”

Tiger Global's letter concerned a document that begins with a paragraph saying it was written for The New Yorker magazine. A spokeswoman for the publication denied any involvement.

It was unclear how far the document has spread, but the Tiger Global letter said the firm has been aware of it for several months. Reporters for Reuters received a version of it earlier this month.

Tiger Global has roughly $50 billion of assets under management, but saw its portfolio significantly trimmed last year as tech stocks faltered.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.