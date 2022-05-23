Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Toshiba to nominate Elliott, Farallon executives to its board, sources says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Toshiba to nominate Elliott, Farallon executives to its board, sources says

Exclusive-Toshiba to nominate Elliott, Farallon executives to its board, sources says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

23 May 2022 08:37PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 08:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Toshiba Corp plans to propose giving two of its major hedge fund shareholders seats on its board, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could give foreign investors more influence over the troubled Japanese conglomerate.

Toshiba plans to nominate the executives from Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management for board seats ahead of its annual shareholders meeting in June, said the people, who declined to be identified because the matter has not been made public.

Three of the people said Toshiba will propose Elliott, and two of them said it would also propose Farallon.

The move could mark a turn in a long battle between Toshiba's management and its activist shareholders.

A Toshiba spokesperson said the company hasn't finalised its board director nominees, adding that it will promptly make disclosures as soon as decided.

Farallon, Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of more than 6 per cent, and Elliott, which sources say owns just under 5 per cent of Toshiba, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us