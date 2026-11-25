LONDON, Nov 25 : Britain is advancing plans to open up BBC iPlayer to advertising and rival broadcasters, potentially paving the way for an overhaul of the streaming platform, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The proposal would represent a significant expansion of iPlayer's role as a platform for BBC programmes, with one of the people saying the technology upgrade that would be required could cost tens of millions of pounds.

The potential technology investment to allow iPlayer to carry advertising alongside content from rivals including Channel 4 has not been reported previously. It is part of wider efforts among British broadcasters to compete with global streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The change is expected to feature in a White Paper on the BBC's charter renewal, due by the end of the year, setting out the government's position on the public broadcaster's funding, governance and remit from 2028, the two people said.

The current funding model is based on a licence fee paid by TV-watching households.

The proposal could also potentially enable the BBC to carry advertising around some of its own content, something barred under its current charter, the first person added. The government said last year that one option under consideration was to allow advertising around older BBC iPlayer content.

The investment could be funded by the BBC's commercial arm, with the funds recovered over time through fees charged to third-party content providers, the first person said.

An upgrade to iPlayer would also allow UKTV, the BBC-owned commercial broadcaster that operates advertising-funded channels such as U&Drama and U&Dave, to integrate content into the platform, the two people said.

Other broadcasters, including ITV, could join in time, the second person added, potentially creating a shared platform for a wider range of British television content.

The plan echoes Project Kangaroo, a proposed joint streaming venture between the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 that was blocked by UK regulators in 2009. Since then, streaming services and YouTube have taken a growing share of viewing.

SHARED PLATFORM FOR BRITISH BROADCASTERS

The British government told Reuters it was aware that Channel 4 and the BBC were open to collaboration and partnership.

"We continue to support and encourage all public service media providers to explore strategic partnerships where they benefit their audiences and the sustainability of the public service media ecosystem as a whole," a Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said.

"The BBC must be funded by a model that is sustainable and fair. Through the BBC Charter Review, we are looking at a range of options, including how the licence fee could be reformed, but no final decisions have been made."

A BBC spokesperson said: "As we have said before, we believe increased collaboration between all public service broadcasters is vital to ensure the industry thrives in a highly competitive global marketplace."

The BBC and Channel 4 have discussed bringing the latter's content to iPlayer, BBC Director General Matt Brittin said in July.

Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra told lawmakers this month that the idea was "worth exploring" but said that details needed to be worked out, including how advertising would work.

British broadcasters are increasingly distributing their content through rival platforms to reach new audiences. Channel 4 will make some programmes available on Disney+ next year while the BBC is testing CBeebies children's programming content on Netflix.

British media regulator Ofcom said in July that 26 per cent of UK viewers turned to Netflix first when deciding what to watch, compared with 25 per cent for the BBC.

In its March submission to the BBC Charter Review, the BBC proposed exploring the integration of UKTV into iPlayer while keeping it distinct from BBC-branded content and services.