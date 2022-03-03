Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exclusive-Ukraine's tech ministry urges gaming, cloud companies to drop Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-Ukraine's tech ministry urges gaming, cloud companies to drop Russia

Exclusive-Ukraine's tech ministry urges gaming, cloud companies to drop Russia

An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., October 18, 2019. Earlier in the day, Oracle CEO Mark Hurd passed away at the age of 62. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

03 Mar 2022 02:08AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 02:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ukraine plans to urge about 50 more tech companies, including in gaming, esports and internet infrastructure, to take action against Russia, a top Ukrainian government tech official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Software giant Oracle Corp already responded within three hours on Wednesday to a tweet from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation calling on it to stop doing business in Russia.

Deputy digital minister Alexander Bornyakov showed the company's just-posted tweet during a video interview, which said it had "already suspended all operations in the Russian Federation".

(Editing by Kenneth Li and Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us