Exclusive-US automaker CEOs, Toyota urge Congress to lift EV tax credit cap
FILE PHOTO: A model of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is parked in front of the Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., April 26, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation's cars are seen at a briefing on the company's strategies on battery electric vehicles (EVs) in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell unveils the Chrysler Airflow Concept electric vehicle during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2022.
13 Jun 2022 10:12PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:16PM)
WASHINGTON : The chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor North America on Monday urged Congress to lift a cap on the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, saying it will "provide much-needed certainty to our customers and domestic workforce," according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The automakers said in the letter to congressional leaders that they have pledged to invest over $170 billion through 2030 to bolster electric vehicles’ development, production and sale. The current $7,500 tax credit phases out after a manufacturer hits 200,000 vehicles sold. Both GM and Tesla have already hit the cap and are no longer eligible for the consumer tax credits.

Source: Reuters

