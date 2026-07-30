Exclusive-US FTC suing Hims & Hers for sending user health info to Meta, Snap

July 29 : The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing Hims & Hers alleging the telehealth platform shared users' health data with online advertisers despite promising privacy and engaged in deceptive billing and cancellation practices, an FTC spokesperson said.

Hims & Hers is one of the largest telehealth players in the market for weight loss drugs. The company offers telehealth appointments and prescriptions for erectile dysfunction, hair loss, and mental health medications, which it ships straight to customers.

Users' sensitive health information was shared with online advertising companies including Meta Platforms and Snap, via their interactions with Hims' website and through tracking technologies, the FTC plans to allege in the lawsuit being filed along with Los Angeles County and Utah.

Hims & Hers also starts charging users for prescriptions before they have had a chance to meet with healthcare providers, the spokesperson said.

Most customers do not receive a consultation with a provider, and instead are charged for prescriptions soon after filling out an intake form, according to the agency. Hims & Hers also makes it difficult to cancel subscriptions, the FTC plans to allege.