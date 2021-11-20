Exclusive-US House Democrats urge FCC to avoid potential air safety wireless danger

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

20 Nov 2021 03:49AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 03:45AM)
WASHINGTON : Two key U.S. House Democrats on Friday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action to prevent potential air safety risks from the planned use of C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless.

"We’re now on the precipice of a dangerous situation in which the safety of flight hangs on the telecom industry’s decision regarding when to switch on its 5G networks," said Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio and Representative Rick Larsen, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, in a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

