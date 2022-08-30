Logo
Exclusive-US regulators to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits -sources
FILE PHOTO: The logo Alibaba Group for is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Aug. 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Price Waterhouse Coopers is seen at its Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
30 Aug 2022 09:23PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 09:23PM)
HONG KONG : U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The move follows Friday's landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Alibaba has been notified that it is among the first batch of Chinese companies whose audits will be inspected by the U.S. audit watchdog - Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) - in Hong Kong, the sources told Reuters.

PwC, the accounting firm of China's biggest e-commerce company, has also been informed of the audit work inspection, said the sources, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

Alibaba and the PCAOB did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A PwC spokesperson said it was company policy not to comment on any client matters.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours.

Alibaba, which went public in New York in 2014 in what was at the time the largest listing in history, is the most valuable Chinese firm listed in the United States with a market value of $256 billion as of Monday.

Source: Reuters

