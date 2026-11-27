NEW DELHI, Nov 27 : Volkswagen has told an Indian court that tax authorities have wrongly singled it out over how it imports car parts at lower tariffs, alleging rivals Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Kia do the same, its latest salvo as it seeks to quash a $1.2 billion tax demand.

The German carmaker has been fighting since 2025 to quash the record tax demand over allegations it "deliberately" imported components at a 10 per cent tariff and then assembled them into complete cars in India, evading the higher tariffs of around 30 per cent applicable on car kits.

Volkswagen has denied the allegations, describing the case as a matter of "life and death" that could "wipe out" all of its investments in India, where it has just a 2 per cent market share. The dispute coincides with the German carmaker's challenges back home due to worker disputes over pay, and falling sales in its key Chinese market.

After India accused VW of being the only carmaker indulging in such practices, the German company's unit in a non-public Mumbai court filing dated November 10 said "every manufacturer of comparable cars" follows the same "parts/components model" and pays duty at 10 per cent.

If VW succeeds with its arguments about how its rivals import car parts, other carmakers could potentially face heightened scrutiny in the world's third-largest auto market.

TAX DEMAND 'DESERVES TO BE QUASHED'

"The contention that all other manufacturers paid duty at 30 per cent while the petitioner alone paid 10 per cent is unfortunate and factually incorrect," Volkswagen's India unit said in the filing, seen by Reuters, and being reported for the first time.

The tax demand "deserves to be quashed for requiring the petitioner alone to pay 30 per cent duty while all other manufacturers pay 10 per cent," it added.

To support its argument, VW attached a one-page table showing import shipment numbers of Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai's sister company Kia, Isuzu Motors and SAIC Motor's India unit JSW MG Motor, the filing showed.

VW's India unit, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, declined to comment citing ongoing legal proceedings. Kia declined to comment on Volkswagen's submission, but said it imports car components in accordance with applicable laws.

The other rival carmakers it cited in the filing did not respond to Reuters queries, and neither did India's tax authorities.

In an October submission to the court, seen by Reuters, Indian tax authorities described VW's conduct as one of "fraud and subterfuge".

TARIFF DISPUTES LONG A SORE POINT FOR FOREIGN INVESTORS

Tariff disputes have long been a sore point for foreign investors in India, as investigations and lawsuits can drag on for years, triggering business uncertainty. Global liquor majors currently are sparring with New Delhi over the tariff rate on bulk Scotch imports, though Indian officials say they are only enforcing the law of the land.

In the VW dispute, India has alleged the carmaker shipped nearly complete Audi, Skoda and Volkswagen cars to its India plant but as individual parts and in separate consignments to avoid paying higher taxes applicable on car kits, and used internal software to manage such imports.

After VW initiated a court challenge months after receiving a tax demand in 2024, Indian authorities told the Mumbai judge that other carmakers were paying rightful duty on their parts imports.

VW SAYS IT IS BEING WRONGLY SINGLED OUT

VW is disputing that argument with its own analysis, its latest court filing showed.

BMW had 390,360 "major import shipments" of car components in 2024, while Mercedes had 80,972, all imported under the lower tariff rate category, VW said in its submission, without elaborating.

VW is of the view that such a high number of component imports by rivals are also then used to assemble cars, just like it does, and so the carmaker is being wrongly singled out by New Delhi, according to two people familiar with the matter.

However, a third person familiar with the dispute said for VW to succeed in its arguments, it will have to show that its rivals' imports were used to assemble complete vehicles.

The court in Mumbai will on Monday decide on Volkswagen's challenge, but the people familiar with the matter said it is likely the court will for now only rule on whether tax authorities could have gone back 12 years in scrutinising VW imports or not.