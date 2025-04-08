Expanding AI use, White House orders agencies to develop strategies and name leaders

WASHINGTON :The White House said on Monday it is ordering federal agencies to name chief AI officers and develop strategies for an expansion of the government's use of artificial intelligence, rescinding Biden-era orders intended to place safeguards on the technology.

The Office of Management and Budget directed government agencies to implement minimum-risk management practices for high-impact uses of AI and develop a generative AI policy in the coming months.

"Agencies must adopt a forward-leaning and pro-innovation approach that takes advantage of this technology to help shape the future of government operations," the memo said.

The memo rescinds two orders issued under the former administration of President Joe Biden. One of those had ordered agencies to adopt safeguards to protect people's rights and ensure transparency and the other had sought to place restrictions on AI acquisitions.

Biden's order had also called on agencies to name chief AI officers.

President Donald Trump has already revoked a 2023 executive order signed by Biden that sought to reduce AI risks by requiring developers to share data.

Monday's memo directs agencies within six months to "develop an AI strategy for identifying and removing barriers to their responsible use of AI and for achieving enterprise-wide improvements in the maturity of their applications."

The White House said it will no longer impose "unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions on the use of innovative American AI in the executive branch."

A separate directive said the White House wanted to drive "efficient acquisition of artificial intelligence in government," ordering agencies to focus on interoperability.

Agencies must "maximize the use of American-made AI," it added.

The White House said the new approach removed burdensome reporting requirements and optimized the acquisition process, while continuing to protect privacy.

Many government agencies have been touting the use of AI to address various issues. The Federal Aviation Administration, for instance, has been using machine learning and language modeling to scan incident reports and mine multiple data sources to uncover themes of aviation risk.