Nov 27 : Black Friday has evolved from a one-day frenzy of pre-dawn store crowds to weeks of online and in-store promotions, with retailers including Walmart and Target vying for more than $1 trillion in expected US holiday spending this year.

But stretched budgets loom over the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season, as inflation rises and shoppers increasingly turn to AI to find the best deals and the lowest prices.

WHY IS IT CALLED 'BLACK' FRIDAY?

In the early 1960s, police officers in Philadelphia described the chaos from suburban tourists descending on the city's stores the day after Thanksgiving as "Black Friday."

The phrase did not describe a positive boost in retail sales until the late 1980s, when merchants spread the narrative of being "in the red" until massive Black Friday sales allowed them to turn a profit, or put them "in the black."

HOW MUCH ARE SHOPPERS EXPECTED TO SPEND?

The National Retail Federation expects US sales in November and December 2026 to rise 4.2 per cent year-on-year to $1.013 trillion, higher than the 3.1 per cent growth recorded a year earlier.

Part of the estimated increase, however, is due to inflation. The latest Labor Department's Consumer Price Index report showed a strong buildup of underlying inflation pressures for the third straight month in October, amid rising costs for food and accommodation and oil price hikes due to the US-Israel war against Iran.

The trade body estimates 182.7 million consumers will shop over the Thanksgiving weekend, down from 202.9 million last year.

Several retailers, including Walmart, Ross Stores, Gap, Bath & Body Works and Lowe's, have also issued cautious holiday season forecasts citing uneven demand from selective consumers.

A Deloitte survey showed spending during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period is expected to remain unchanged from a year earlier at $624 per shopper, although participation was seen reaching a 10-year high of 87 per cent.

WHEN DO BLACK FRIDAY SALES START?

Black Friday has increasingly become a weeks-long promotional period, with October events such as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days and Target's Circle Week now kicking off holiday shopping.

More than half of consumers surveyed by Deloitte had already purchased holiday gifts during the October promotions.

Meanwhile, retailer Costco kicked off holiday promotions on October 30 and rolled out another round of deals on November 16, which are set to run until the end of the month.

Walmart's "Deals & More" event started on November 12 and will run through December 2.

Amazon and Best Buy launched Black Friday sales on November 19, with promotions running through November 30 and November 28, respectively.

HOW ARE SHOPPERS FINDING DEALS?

Consumers are increasingly using AI to compare prices, research products and scout for deals, with nearly one in five beginning their shopping with AI tools, according to Salesforce.

AI and digital agents are expected to influence $75.8 billion, or 21 per cent, of global Cyber Week sales this year, the company added. Price comparisons and product recommendations are among the most common uses.

Salesforce also said AI-driven traffic to retailers' websites has more than doubled from a year earlier, with shoppers arriving through AI referrals twice as likely to make purchases than typical e-commerce shoppers.

WHAT DEALS ARE RETAILERS OFFERING?

Electronics remains among the most heavily promoted categories.

A Reuters review of retailers' websites found Walmart was offering an 85-inch Vizio Quantum TV for $498, down from $698, while Best Buy had cut prices for a 65-inch TCL TV to $229.99 from $469.99 and HP laptops to $449.99 from $799.99.

Apple was offering gift cards worth up to $300 during Cyber Weekend, which spans Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

Toy cars and racing vehicles such as Hot Wheels, LEGO sets and Barbie dolls, were among the leading gift picks in the toy category, an NRF survey showed last week.

Retailers are also promoting beauty products, home goods and appliances, including a Blackstone grill at Walmart for $150, down from $224, and discounts by Ulta Beauty on brands including Sol de Janeiro, Tarte, MAC and Morphe.