Explainer: How does MAS monetary policy work and can it help tame inflation?

SINGAPORE: To rein in inflation - which is expected to keep rising - the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) further tightened its monetary policy in a two-in-one move on Thursday (Apr 14).

This marks the third tightening move – and the most aggressive – made by the central bank in six months.

While policy tightening was widely expected this time amid rising inflation, the two-in-one move was a surprise for some observers.

The MAS first tightened policy in October last year when it raised the slope of its exchange-rate based policy band to allow the Singapore dollar to appreciate at a slightly faster pace. It then followed up with another steepening of the slope in January, surprising markets with an inter-meeting adjustment.

On Thursday as it released its half-yearly policy statement, the Singapore central bank said it would raise the slope of appreciation “slightly” yet again, while re-centering the mid-point of the policy band “at the prevailing level”.

Doing so will help to “slow the inflation momentum and help ensure medium-term price stability”, it noted.

There was no change to the band’s width – the third lever in MAS’ policy toolkit which is largely reserved for periods of increased uncertainties or volatility.

The last time the central bank deployed these two levers at the same time to tighten monetary policy was in April 2010, when the economic recovery from the global financial crisis had picked up pace.

“(The move) surprised markets a little since it’s the first time that MAS has used both of these tools together to tighten policy in the past 12 years,” said Ms Clara Cheong, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management in Singapore.