Explainer: How hackers stole US$613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network

WASHINGTON: Hackers pulled off the biggest ever cryptocurrency heist on Tuesday (Aug 10), stealing US$613 million in digital coins from token-swapping platform Poly Network, only to return US$260 million worth of tokens less than 24 hours later, the company said. Here's what we know so far about the heist.

WHAT IS POLY NETWORK?

A lesser-known name in the world of crypto, Poly Network is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on allowing users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains.

For example, a customer could use Poly Network to transfer tokens such as bitcoin from the Ethereum blockchain to the Binance Smart Chain, perhaps looking to access a specific application.

It was not immediately clear from Poly Network's website where the platform is based or who runs it. According to specialist crypto website Coindesk, Poly Network was launched by the founders of Chinese blockchain project Neo.

HOW DID HACKERS STEAL THE TOKENS?

Poly Network operates on the Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. Tokens are swapped between the blockchains using a smart contract which contains instructions on when to release the assets to the counterparties.

One of the smart contracts that Poly Network uses to transfer tokens between blockchains maintains large amounts of liquidity to allow users to efficiently swap tokens, according to crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace.

Poly Network tweeted on Tuesday that a preliminary investigation found the hackers exploited a vulnerability in this smart contract.

According to an analysis of the transactions tweeted by Kelvin Fichter, an Ethereum programmer, the hackers appeared to override the contract instructions for each of the three blockchains and diverted the funds to three wallet addresses, digital locations for storing tokens. These were later traced and published by Poly Network.