Explainer-Why is Meta creating a new class of non-voting shares amid its AI growth?

Oct 22 : Meta Platforms said on Wednesday that it is creating a new class of non-voting shares to fund its AI ambitions, pursue acquisitions and reward employees without weakening CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control.

The move follows a structure used by some other founder-led companies, most notably Google's parent Alphabet.

WHAT IS META DOING?

Meta plans to create a new class of publicly traded non-voting stock, known as Class C shares, and distribute one Class C share for each existing Class A and Class B share — effectively splitting its stock two-for-one. The new shares are expected to begin trading in January 2027.

The company said in a filing that the Class C stock will be available for raising capital, compensating employees, acquisitions and other corporate purposes. Meta expects to offer new shares from time to time.

WHY NOW?

The investment required to compete in artificial intelligence is "unprecedented," Meta said. It has forecast 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, as it races to build data centers, buy chips and expand computing infrastructure for AI.

Debt financing on that scale can adversely affect credit ratings, making equity financing more attractive, the company noted. The management wants the Class C stock available as early as the end of 2026, Meta said in its filing.

HOW DOES THIS HELP ZUCKERBERG?

The structure allows Meta to raise equity capital without issuing additional voting stock.

Zuckerberg controls the company through his super-voting Class B shares. By issuing non-voting Class C stock, Meta can sell shares to investors, use them for acquisitions or employees compensation, without significantly reducing his voting power.

Preserving Zuckerberg's leadership was a key objective of the recapitalization, Meta's special committee said, adding that he would not support a significant equity financing that reduced his voting control.

The committee proposed sunset provisions on the dual-class structure, which would have converted his Class B shares into Class A on triggers such as his death or disability, his leaving the company or a major reduction in his equity.

Zuckerberg, however, indicated he would not support sunset provisions or any move that would lead to losing voting control.

"Meta has massive capital needs to fund its AI expansion," said Dennis Dick, chief market strategist at Stock Trader Network. "We've seen companies issue more debt to finance AI expansion and investors have punished those stocks for impairing their balance sheets," he added, pointing to the stock prices of Oracle and CoreWeave.

"This is a better way to raise capital while keeping the balance sheet strong."

HOW MANY SHARES WILL ZUCKERBERG RECEIVE?

Like all existing shareholders, he will get one Class C share for each Class A and Class B share he owns.

As of October 1, 2026, he beneficially owned about 341.2 million Class B shares and 1.2 million Class A shares — representing about 60.6 per cent of Meta's voting power and an ownership position of 13.4 per cent. So, he will receive about 342.4 million Class C shares.

Only 20 per cent of the Class C shares received by the "Holder Group" — Zuckerberg and some of those to whom he is permitted to transfer his shares to — will be freely saleable immediately, according to a separate Founder Alignment Agreement.

The remainder will be subject to restrictions designed to prevent him from monetizing his stake without a corresponding reduction in voting influence.

WHO HAS DONE THIS BEFORE?

Google is the closest precedent. It announced plans for a non-voting Class C stock dividend in April 2012, and a shareholder class action followed in Delaware. Google settled, and the court approved the deal in October 2013.

Under the settlement, Google agreed to compensate Class C holders if the shares traded at a discount of more than 1 per cent to Class A over the first year.

The Class C stock dividend was distributed on April 2, 2014, and in 2015, Google determined it owed Class C holders a $522 million adjustment payment based on the percentage discount between Class A and Class C share prices.

WHY DOES ZUCKERBERG WANT THEM?

One motivation discussed in the filing is California's Proposition 40, a proposed wealth tax on the November 2026 ballot. It would impose a one-time tax equal to 5 per cent of net worth on billionaires who were California residents on January 1, 2026.

It taxes accumulated wealth rather than income. Meta said Zuckerberg told the special committee he was evaluating whether to relocate because of the potential multibillion-dollar tax liability. The Class C structure would allow him to sell some non-voting shares without immediately reducing his voting control.

Meta's board said Zuckerberg's existing ownership stake sufficiently aligns his interests with shareholders and therefore does not warrant additional cash compensation or equity awards, a position it said it has maintained for years.