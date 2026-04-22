Exxon eyes sale of Hong Kong gas stations, sources say

April 22 : U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil is considering a sale of its gas stations in Hong Kong in a deal that is expected to fetch a few hundred million dollars, said three people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has hired a financial adviser and held discussions with a handful of bidders, said the people, declining to be named as the information was confidential.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg first reported on Wednesday about the sale, saying Exxon may seek a valuation of $500 million to $600 million for the assets, citing people familiar with the matter.

The oil and gas producer provides several products and services to customers in Hong Kong through an extensive network of service stations operating under the Esso brand.

Exxon's first service station in Hong Kong opened in 1926 in Kowloon. The firm now sells fuel through a network of about 41 Esso-branded service stations to motorists in Hong Kong.