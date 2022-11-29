Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Exxon, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy tie-up in carbon capture technology
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Exxon, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy tie-up in carbon capture technology

Exxon, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy tie-up in carbon capture technology

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company's news conference in Tokyo, Japan May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo

29 Nov 2022 11:05PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 11:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) is allying with ExxonMobil Corp to use MHI's carbon dioxide (CO2) capture technology for ExxonMobil's end-to-end carbon capture and storage (CCS) solution, the companies said in a statement.

The venture will get support from Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO), they added, with the technology aiming to cut the costs of CO2 capture for heavy-emitting industrial customers.

The move comes as companies around the world step up efforts to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to help combat climate change.

CCS technology has been used for years, often to enhance oil well production rates, but rising carbon prices in regions such as Europe have lifted hopes it might take off as a stand-alone business in the future.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.