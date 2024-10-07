Logo
Business

FAA authorizes Oct 7 flight for SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle
Business

FAA authorizes Oct 7 flight for SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle

FAA authorizes Oct 7 flight for SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle

FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying NASA's SpaceX Crew-9, Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, to the International Space Station from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., September 28, 2024. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

07 Oct 2024 12:27AM
WASHINGTON : The SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle is authorized to return to flight for a planned mission scheduled to launch on Oct. 7 from a station in Florida, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday.

"The SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle is authorized to return to flight only for the planned Hera mission scheduled to launch on Oct. 7 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The FAA has determined that the absence of a second stage reentry for this mission adequately mitigates the primary risk to the public in the event of a reoccurrence of the mishap experienced with the Crew-9 mission," the FAA said.

Source: Reuters

