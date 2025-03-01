Logo
Business

FAA OKs SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch after mishap
FAA OKs SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch after mishap

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Mar 2025 12:57AM
WASHINGTON : The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it has cleared the SpaceX Starship vehicle to return to flight operations while an investigation into the Jan. 16 Starship Flight 7 mishap remains open.

The FAA said it has issued a license authorizing the SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch for the combined Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica, Texas.

The mission also includes a return to the launch site of the Super Heavy booster rocket for a catch attempt by the launch tower, and a water landing of the Starship vehicle in the Indian Ocean west of Australia. SpaceX's Starship 7 rocket broke up minutes after launching, sending debris streaking over the northern Caribbean and forced airlines to divert dozens of flights.

Source: Reuters
