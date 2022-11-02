FAA, US telecom agency hold 5G C-Band aviation talks -sources

WASHINGTON : The senior leaders at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Commerce Department's telecommunications unit met to discuss aviation safety concerns raised by new 5G C-Band deployments, two sources briefed on the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.

FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen and Alan Davidson, who heads the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), met virtually for about 30 minutes on Monday, the sources said. Last month, Nolen wrote the NTIA seeking a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators over aviation safety concerns.