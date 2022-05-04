Logo
FAA wants US airlines to retrofit, replace radio altimeters
Business

FAA wants US airlines to retrofit, replace radio altimeters

FAA wants US airlines to retrofit, replace radio altimeters

FILE PHOTO: A commercial aircraft approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as U.S. telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, U.S., January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

04 May 2022 06:21AM (Updated: 04 May 2022 06:21AM)
WASHINGTON : The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a meeting Wednesday with telecom and airline industry officials on a push to replace and retrofit airplane radio altimeters that could be at risk of interference from C-Band 5G wireless service.

The FAA wants to use the meeting to establish "an achievable timeframe to retrofit/replace radar altimeters in the U.S. fleet," according to a letter seen by Reuters that also asked aviation representatives to attend "to offer options and commit to actions necessary to meet these objectives."

Source: Reuters

