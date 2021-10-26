Logo
US State Department to establish new cyber bureau led by ambassador
In face of hack attacks, US State Department to set up cyber bureau

FILE PHOTO: State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. August 18, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

26 Oct 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 03:29AM)
WASHINGTON :The U.S. State Department plans to establish a bureau of cyberspace and digital policy in the face of a growing hacking problem, specifically a surge of ransomware attacks on U.S. infrastructure.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said a Senate-confirmed ambassador at large will lead the bureau.

Hackers have struck numerous U.S. companies this year.

One such attack on pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline led to temporary fuel supply shortages on the U.S. East Coast. Hackers also targeted an Iowa-based agricultural company, sparking fears of disruptions to Midwest grain harvesting.

Two weeks ago the Treasury Department said suspected ransomware payments totaling US$590 million were made in the first six months of this year. It put the cryptocurrency industry on alert about its role fighting ransomware attacks.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Arshad Mohammed and Simon Lewis; Editing by Howard Goller)

Source: Reuters

