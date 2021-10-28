Logo
Facebook asks employees to preserve internal documents for legal inquiries
Facebook asks employees to preserve internal documents for legal inquiries

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2021. Matt McClain/Pool via REUTERS
28 Oct 2021 03:39AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 03:49AM)
Facebook has told its employees to preserve all internal documents and communications for legal reasons, as governments and regulators have started inquiries into its operation.

The increased scrutiny comes after former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety.

Earlier in October, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell called on Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to a testimony from Haugen.

"On Tuesday, Facebook sent a legal hold notice to all personnel. Document preservation requests are part of the process of responding to legal inquiries," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Source: Reuters

