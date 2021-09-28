Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Facebook asks Oversight Board for guidance on 'cross-check' system
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Facebook asks Oversight Board for guidance on 'cross-check' system

Facebook asks Oversight Board for guidance on 'cross-check' system

FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

28 Sep 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Facebook Inc said Tuesday it will ask its independent Oversight Board for recommendations on how to improve its cross-check system, an internal program the social media company says is used to double check enforcement actions against certain users.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-files-xcheck-zuckerberg-elite-rules-11631541353 millions of Facebook accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other high profile users are exempt from its rules under the system, allowing them to post rule-violating content.

The Oversight Board said Tuesday it looked forward to receiving Facebook's formal request, adding "we will be engaging with diverse civil society leaders, researchers and other voices as we work to scrutinize these crucial issues."

Facebook said it will seek the board's guidance on the criteria it uses to "determine what is prioritized for a secondary review via cross-check, as well as how we manage the program."

The company created the Oversight Board last year and funds its operations through a trust. Policy recommendations are not binding, but Facebook is required to respond to them in 30 days.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us