Facebook calls US FTC's refiled antitrust case 'meritless'
Business

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

20 Aug 2021 02:14AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 02:13AM)
Facebook Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's refiled antitrust case against the company was "meritless" in a statement on Thursday, saying the FTC's claims were an effort to rewrite antitrust laws and upend settled expectations of merger review.

"There was no valid claim that Facebook was a monopolist -and that has not changed," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We will continue vigorously defending our company," they added.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

