Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Facebook to continue research on social media's effects on users -exec tells CNN
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Facebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN

Facebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

03 Oct 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 11:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :A Facebook Inc executive said in an interview on Sunday with CNN that the company does not believe that its social media service is a primary contributor to the political polarization that has become widespread in the United States.

The company's vice president of policy and global affairs, Nick Clegg, spoke ahead of an expected Sunday evening segment on CBS' "60 Minutes" featuring a whistleblower who alleges the company moved too quickly to lift some election-related restrictions it had put in place around the November 2020 contest.

Clegg acknowledged that the company's platform can serve as a conduit for hate speech and disinformation.

"The way people exchange information ... now takes place online," he said in the interview. "So of course, we as one of the largest social media platforms have a responsibility to understand where we contribute to negative and extreme content or hate speech or misinformation and so on."

The whistleblower is expected to testify to a Tuesday Senate hearing about what one of the senators announcing the meeting called the social media company's toxic effects on young users.

(Reporting by Scott Malone and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us