Facebook down for thousands of users in the US, Downdetector shows
Facebook app icon is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Mar 2026 06:53AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2026 06:57AM)
March 3 : Meta Platforms' Facebook was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 10,600 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 05:37 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.

Source: Reuters
