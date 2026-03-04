Facebook down for thousands of users in the US, Downdetector shows

March 3 : Meta Platforms' Facebook was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 10,600 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 05:37 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.