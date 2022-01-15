Logo
Facebook, Google CEOs aware of formal advertising market deal - court filing
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

15 Jan 2022 12:30AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 12:25AM)
WASHINGTON : Chief executives of both Google and Facebook were aware of a deal to carve up part of the online advertising market, according to an amended complaint filed by Texas and other states who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

The deal with Facebook, which Google called Jedi Blue, was signed off by Google CEO Sundar Pichai while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on an email thread discussing it.

Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

