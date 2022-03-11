Logo
Facebook, Google defend advertising deal investigated by EU, UK watchdogs
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: The Google app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
11 Mar 2022 05:33PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 05:33PM)
BRUSSELS : Facebook and Alphabet unit Google on Friday defended their online advertising deal after EU and UK antitrust authorities launched investigations into the agreement that Google codenamed Jedi Blue.

"The allegations made about this agreement are false. This is a publicly documented, procompetitive agreement that enables Facebook Audience Network (FAN) to participate in our Open Bidding program, along with dozens of other companies," Google said in a statement.

"Meta's non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and the similar agreements we have with other bidding platforms, have helped to increase competition for ad placements," Facebook, whose parent company has been renamed Meta, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

