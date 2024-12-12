Logo
Business

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
FILE PHOTO: Facebook app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
12 Dec 2024 02:23AM
Meta's Facebook was down for more than 50,000 users on Wednesday, while Instagram was down for more than 23,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Source: Reuters

