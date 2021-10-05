Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down in global outage

Downdetector, which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Meanwhile, the social media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for more than 22,000 users. Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

"WhatsApp" was also trending on Twitter, with more than 1.7 million tweets, according to the social media platform.

"We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment," the messaging platform said on Twitter. "We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible."

Facebook tweeted it was "aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products".

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," the company said.

Facebook has experienced similar widespread outages with its suite of apps this year in March and July.

Several users using their Facebook credentials to log in to third-party apps such as Pokemon Go and Match Masters were also facing issues.

"If your game isn't running as usual please note that there's been an issue with Facebook login servers and the moment this gets fixed all will be back to normal," puzzle game app Match Masters said on its Twitter account.

The outage comes a day after a whistleblower went on US television to reveal her identity after she leaked a trove of documents to authorities alleging the company knew its products were fuelling hate and harming children's mental health.