Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage on Monday (Oct 4), tracking sites showed, impacting potentially tens of millions of users.

Outage tracker Downdetector was showing outages in heavily populated areas like Washington and Paris.

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for more than 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.