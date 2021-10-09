Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Instagram feeds not loading for some users
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week

Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Oct 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 05:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Friday (Oct 8) said some users were again having problems accessing its services, just days after a massive outage.

"We're aware that some people and businesses are having trouble accessing Facebook products," a spokesperson told AFP.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologiSe for any inconvenience."

Facebook did not provide details on the cause or scope of the problems, which caused users to flock to Twitter to voice frustration.

"What's up with Instagram?" read a tweet that included a picture of cartoon character Bart Simpson sitting in a corner in apparent punishment.

"It's not even 4 days and it's already down again."

Website trouble tracker DownDetector showed spikes in reports of problems accessing or using Facebook and its photo-centric Instagram network as well as Messenger and WhatsApp.

"Problems with Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp AGAIN!" read a lament in a DownDetector chat forum.

Hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday, underscoring the world's reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley giant.

In an apologetic blog post, Santosh Janardhan, Facebook's vice president of infrastructure, said that day's outage was caused by "configuration changes" on routers that coordinate network traffic between data centers.

Source: AGENCIES

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us