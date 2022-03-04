Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: Sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: Sources

Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia: Sources

3D-printed images of logos of Facebook parent Meta Platforms and of Facebook are seen on a laptop keyboard. (File photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

04 Mar 2022 09:37AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 09:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Facebook and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in Russia on Friday (Mar 4), as authorities crack down on critical voices and fighting rages in Ukraine.

AFP journalists in Moscow were not able to access Facebook, as well as the sites of media outlets Meduza, Deutsche Welle, RFE-RL and the BBC's Russian-language service. The monitoring NGO GlobalCheck also said the sites were partially down.

On its Telegram account, independent outlet Meduza said that its site was no longer available to "some of its users" in Russia, but added that it had not received notification from the authorities about a block.

Since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week, Russian authorities have stepped up pressure against independent media, though press freedoms in the country were already rapidly waning.

Earlier this week, Russia's prosecutor general ordered the country's media watchdog to "restrict access" to the liberal Ekho Moskvy radio station and the independent Dozhd TV channel.

Those shutdowns were due to the outlets refusing to toe the official line on the war in Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, the action in neighbouring Ukraine is a military operation, not an invasion, designed to protect Russia from the West and Russian speakers from "genocide".

Dozens of media workers and outlets - including Dozhd - have recently been designated "foreign agents" by authorities.

A term with Soviet-era undertones, the status obliges those hit with the label to disclose sources of funding and label publications - including social media posts - with a tag or face fines.

A Bill providing for up to 15 years in prison for any publication of "fake news" concerning the Russian armed forces will be examined in the Duma during an extraordinary session on Friday.

Related:

Source: AFP/vc

Related Topics

Russia Facebook

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us