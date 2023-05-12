Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool

Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool
A product visual provided by Meta to announce a new generative AI ad tool, obtained by Reuters on May 11, 2023. Meta/Handout via REUTERS
Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool
A screen capture of a product visual provided by Meta to announce a new generative AI ad tool, obtained by Reuters on May 11, 2023. Meta/Handout via REUTERS
Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool
FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
12 May 2023 05:02AM (Updated: 12 May 2023 05:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: Social media giant Meta Platforms joined the generative AI product race on Thursday (May 11), saying it would begin testing artificial intelligence-powered ad tools that can create content like image backgrounds and variations of written text.

A select group of advertisers will be invited to experiment with the tools in a "testing playground" that the company is calling the AI Sandbox, Meta executives said at a press event in New York.

The executives declined to specify how many advertisers would have access to the space at the outset, saying only that the group was small.

Meta planned to grant access to more advertisers in July and integrate some of the features into general-purpose ad products later in the year, they said.

The announcement marks the Facebook and Instagram owner's first foray into rolling out products that use generative AI technology, which mines vast stores of past data to generate new content like prose, art and software code.

A frenzy of interest and investment has swirled around the technology since Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI launched chatbot ChatGPT in the fall.

Meta's announcement came a day after its top digital ads rival, Alphabet's Google, said it would start offering integrations of the technology in its search, email and photo products.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Meta Platforms

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.