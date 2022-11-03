Logo
Business

Facebook-parent Meta's India head Ajit Mohan steps down
Facebook-parent Meta's India head Ajit Mohan steps down

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, leaves after an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

03 Nov 2022 09:58PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 09:58PM)
BENGALURU : Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down after four years, while a media report said he would join rival Snap Inc .

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over on an interim capacity, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Mohan will serve as the President of the Asia-Pacific business, Techcrunch reported, citing sources.

"Over the last four years, he (Ajit Mohan) has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group at Meta said in a a statement.

"We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships," Mendelsohn said.

Source: Reuters

